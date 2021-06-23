Entries open for Barking and Dagenham talent contest

Published: 2:34 PM June 23, 2021

The Lost Pirates, winners of the last Roundhouse Unsigned in 2019, on stage with the other finalists. - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

A music festival's organisers are looking for bands and solo artists to take to the stage with the chance of winning £500 and gig opportunities.

Roundhouse Unsigned is seeking people who want to perform live in Barking and Dagenham whether they play rock, rap, pop, punk, grunge, grime, hip-hop, house or anything in between.

The event is open to solo artists, bands, and groups of all styles, genres and levels of experience.

The winner will receive £500 and the opportunity to perform at an event at We Are FSTVL, besides getting a headline slot at the new-look Studio 3 Arts venue which is due to open later this year.

The deadline for entries is 5pm on July 6.

Finalists and organisers enjoy the 2019 festival. - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

On the competition’s return, artistic director and chief executive of Studio 3 Arts Liza Vallance, said: "When we last held Roundhouse Unsigned in 2019, who would have thought that live music events would essentially disappear for over a year?

"Live music is such an important part of the history and future of Barking and Dagenham so I am unbelievably excited we're back for 2021.

"Roundhouse Unsigned is an incredible opportunity to get noticed and perform live in front of different crowds."

Studio 3 Arts has teamed up with Barking and Dagenham Council for the festival, which aims to celebrate and platform musical talent from the borough, east London, Essex and beyond.

The heats are due to take place between July 15 and August 5 at Dagenham Roundhouse in Lodge Avenue.

Acts including Queen, Elton John, Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd have appeared at the venue, which was established in 1969 as the Village Blues Club.

Those who make it through the heats will compete in the live final at the Roundhouse Music Festival on August 15 in Parsloes Park. The 2019 winners, The Last Pirates, will also be performing at the final.

The free festival is part of the Becontree Forever Weekender, which will include music, dance, exhibitions, international food stalls, a tearoom, arena acts, rides and attractions.

The Boomtown Rats are lined up to appear as the headline act.