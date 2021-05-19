Barking British Asian restaurant ‘thrilled’ to reopen indoor dining  

Published: 12:07 PM May 19, 2021

MyLahore in Barking has reopened to indoor diners. - Credit: MyLahore

A British Asian restaurant has opened its doors to welcome indoor diners for the first time this year.

MyLahore, in Jenkins Lane, Barking, joined in with the reopening of indoor eating on Monday, May 17.

The restaurant said it has seen a great turnout of customers who are eager to indulge in dining out again.

MyLahore was established in 2002 in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

It brings “traditional tastes with a modern twist and a personal touch” to diners.

Restaurant manager Ahmed Faraz said: “Customers are very excited and the staff members are also thrilled to be able to reopen again and interact with the customers.

“We have opened to a busy restaurant and our customers are very happy to be able to have our food and eat inside again.”

MyLahore serve classic British and Asian cuisine. - Credit: MyLahore

The restaurant said it is fully Covid compliant and was put safety precautions in place.

These include customers using the NHS track and trace app before entering, social distancing between tables, and the use of scannable menus.

For more, including the opening hours, visit https://www.mylahore.co.uk/.