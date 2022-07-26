News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
German Doner Kebab opens new Barking restaurant

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:19 PM July 26, 2022
The team at GDK Barking on Ripple Road

The team at GDK Barking on Ripple Road - Credit: GDK

A gourmet kebab chain has opened its latest restaurant in Barking.

The new German Doner Kebab (GDK) on Ripple Road served its first customers on Monday (July 25).

GDK says the branch, which was announced last month and is the brand’s 108th site in the UK, has created around 40 jobs.

GDK Global chief operating officer Daniel Bunce said: "Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual dining experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting."

The menu includes GDK's new Coco and Kiki kebabs - pink, coconut-infused waffle bread in two sizes combined with doner meats, lettuce, tomato, onion and red cabbage.

All GDK kebabs are freshly prepared in front of customers using lean meats and fresh local vegetables, wrapped in handmade toasted breads with signature sauces.

The restaurant offers dine-in, takeaway, click and collect and delivery options.

