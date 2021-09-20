News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Things to do >

Indian restaurants in Barking and Dagenham, recommended by readers

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:01 PM September 20, 2021   
Indian food on a table.

Here are the Indian restaurants and takeaways in Barking and Dagenham most recommended by our readers. - Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA

Indian food is a favourite cuisine for many, with a number of eateries in Barking and Dagenham serving up classic curries and other popular dishes.

We asked our readers to share their favourite Indian restaurants and takeaways in the borough. 

Here are the most recommended places:

The Clay Oven

This Indian takeaway in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham received the most mentions from our readers.

You may also want to watch:

Bayleaf

Bayleaf in Dagenham

Bayleaf, in Longbridge Road, Dagenham, is one of the most popular Indian takeaways with our readers. - Credit: Google

This takeaways in Longbridge Road, Dagenham was also highly recommended by local curry connoisseurs.

Most Read

  1. 1 Restaurant ordered to pay £5k after 2019 fly-tipping offences
  2. 2 Hospitality Day: Barking and Dagenham's favourite cafe, pub and restaurant revealed
  3. 3 Travel round-up: Road and rail disruptions this week
  1. 4 Man in 50s stabbed in Barking
  2. 5 Covid cases drop at Queen’s and King George hospitals
  3. 6 The 'best performance' of the season says Dagenham boss in Wrexham loss
  4. 7 New CCTV footage in connection with 2017 fatal stabbing of Joshua Bwalya
  5. 8 Missing teenagers from Dagenham may be in Islington or Haringey
  6. 9 Chadwell Heath station assault witness appeal
  7. 10 Two men stabbed and a third slashed during We Are FSTVL

It claims to serve "the finest dishes India has to offer" and has been cooking up hearty curries for the community for more than 25 years.

Royal Bengal

Another popular Dagenham curry house, this restaurant and takeaway in Parsloes Lane offers fresh, authentic Indian food.

Curry Mahal

Curry Mahal Indian restaurant in Goresbrook Road, Dagenham

Curry Mahal in Goresbrook Road, Dagenham has been serving the community for four decades. - Credit: Google

This family-run Tandoori and Balti restaurant in Goresbrook Road has been serving quality Bangladeshi and Indian food to the Dagenham community since 1980.

Balti Cottage

This restaurant, also in Goresbrook Road, Dagenham, offers an all-you-can-eat buffet seven days a week as well as takeaway.

Eastern Paradise

This family-run business in Ripple Road, Barking opened in 1990 and offers contemporary and traditional Indian cuisine.

Food and Drink
Barking and Dagenham News
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

We Are FSTVL 2021

Arts & Culture | Gallery

Revellers descend on Dagenham for We Are FSTVL

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Eastbrookend Country Park Tea Room

Hospitality Day

The tea room in a country park 'building a community' in Dagenham

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Pint of beer

Poll

Vote between finalists for borough's favourite cafe, pub and restaurant

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Park Lane Recreation Ground in Hornchurch

College students lend a hand to improve recreation ground

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon