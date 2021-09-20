Indian restaurants in Barking and Dagenham, recommended by readers
Indian food is a favourite cuisine for many, with a number of eateries in Barking and Dagenham serving up classic curries and other popular dishes.
We asked our readers to share their favourite Indian restaurants and takeaways in the borough.
Here are the most recommended places:
The Clay Oven
This Indian takeaway in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham received the most mentions from our readers.
Bayleaf
This takeaways in Longbridge Road, Dagenham was also highly recommended by local curry connoisseurs.
It claims to serve "the finest dishes India has to offer" and has been cooking up hearty curries for the community for more than 25 years.
Royal Bengal
Another popular Dagenham curry house, this restaurant and takeaway in Parsloes Lane offers fresh, authentic Indian food.
Curry Mahal
This family-run Tandoori and Balti restaurant in Goresbrook Road has been serving quality Bangladeshi and Indian food to the Dagenham community since 1980.
Balti Cottage
This restaurant, also in Goresbrook Road, Dagenham, offers an all-you-can-eat buffet seven days a week as well as takeaway.
Eastern Paradise
This family-run business in Ripple Road, Barking opened in 1990 and offers contemporary and traditional Indian cuisine.