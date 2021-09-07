Call for artworks as public trail prepares fifth instalment

Published: 4:27 PM September 7, 2021

Artists of all ages and levels of experience have been invited to submit work for a public art trail due to go on display in October. Picture shows a piece by Emmanuelle Oreyni. - Credit: Emmanuelle Oreyni/Chris Kelly

An arts centre is encouraging artists with all levels of experience to submit work for a trail across Barking and Dagenham.

The IG11 & RM10 Art Trail is back for its fifth instalment to celebrate culture and creativity through a route featuring outdoor public art.

Open to artists of all ages, experience levels and backgrounds, Studio 3 Arts is inviting the whole borough to submit works for inclusion in this year’s trail.

Artwork by Patricia Bidi on display. - Credit: Patricia Bidi/Chris Kelly

Rosie Ross, senior creative producer at Studio 3 Arts, said: "We would love schools, residents, artists and groups to get involved by submitting their work.

"Last year we saw a staggering amount of people make their way around the trail, logging their routes using the brilliant Street Tag app.

"The Art Trail is a wonderful way to see a range of artworks and residents always participate inventively in the fun."

The trail is due to be on show between October 18 and December 6 on a walking route across Barking and Dagenham.

A colourful piece by Riccardo Matlakas. - Credit: Riccardo Matlakas/Chris Kelly

The works will be displayed in parks and front gardens; on balconies, streets, fences, walls and railings; and outside schools, shops and businesses.

All the locations will feature on a map and walking guide.

People should submit their work online to Studio 3 Arts by September 30.

Anyone who has a suitable space where art can be exhibited can also get in touch by the same date.

Rosie said: "After such a complex year, it is even more important that the trail can be a place that celebrates our community's creativity and enriches our public spaces."

Artworks created in any format or medium are eligible, but they must be sent as a digital image as the works will be displayed on flat surfaces.

Any artwork - whether a drawing, painting, sculpture, or photograph - must be sent as a digital scan or photograph.

It is free to submit and take part. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to submit their work for the project.

Please send any questions to hello@studio3art.org.uk

For more information about the IG11 & RM10 Art Trail and to submit work, visit studio3arts.org.uk/art-trail-2021

Studio 3 Arts’ home in Barking is currently undergoing a major £1.8million redevelopment and is due to reopen this winter.