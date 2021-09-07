Call for artworks as public trail prepares fifth instalment
- Credit: Emmanuelle Oreyni/Chris Kelly
An arts centre is encouraging artists with all levels of experience to submit work for a trail across Barking and Dagenham.
The IG11 & RM10 Art Trail is back for its fifth instalment to celebrate culture and creativity through a route featuring outdoor public art.
Open to artists of all ages, experience levels and backgrounds, Studio 3 Arts is inviting the whole borough to submit works for inclusion in this year’s trail.
Rosie Ross, senior creative producer at Studio 3 Arts, said: "We would love schools, residents, artists and groups to get involved by submitting their work.
"Last year we saw a staggering amount of people make their way around the trail, logging their routes using the brilliant Street Tag app.
You may also want to watch:
"The Art Trail is a wonderful way to see a range of artworks and residents always participate inventively in the fun."
The trail is due to be on show between October 18 and December 6 on a walking route across Barking and Dagenham.
Most Read
- 1 Man in critical condition after being hit with base of traffic cone in Barking
- 2 Teen's shooting death was case of 'mistaken identity', inquest hears
- 3 Apology and compensation given to residents left in dark about mast plan
- 4 Last plea for Mayesbrook teachers to attend school reunion
- 5 Dagenham primary staff member scoops award for 'tireless' work in pandemic
- 6 Final plan to change Barking and Dagenham ward boundaries revealed
- 7 Man from Dagenham charged with attempted rape and GBH
- 8 E-scooter rider filmed travelling on A13
- 9 Retired Ford Dagenham worker celebrates 100th birthday
- 10 Vote between finalists for borough's favourite cafe, pub and restaurant
The works will be displayed in parks and front gardens; on balconies, streets, fences, walls and railings; and outside schools, shops and businesses.
All the locations will feature on a map and walking guide.
People should submit their work online to Studio 3 Arts by September 30.
Anyone who has a suitable space where art can be exhibited can also get in touch by the same date.
Rosie said: "After such a complex year, it is even more important that the trail can be a place that celebrates our community's creativity and enriches our public spaces."
Artworks created in any format or medium are eligible, but they must be sent as a digital image as the works will be displayed on flat surfaces.
Any artwork - whether a drawing, painting, sculpture, or photograph - must be sent as a digital scan or photograph.
It is free to submit and take part. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to submit their work for the project.
Please send any questions to hello@studio3art.org.uk
For more information about the IG11 & RM10 Art Trail and to submit work, visit studio3arts.org.uk/art-trail-2021
Studio 3 Arts’ home in Barking is currently undergoing a major £1.8million redevelopment and is due to reopen this winter.