Throwback to the last edition of Junction 2 festival. - Credit: ShotAway

One of London's most loved dance music festivals returns this month after a two-year delay due to the Covid 19 lockdown.

Now taking place on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 June, Junction 2 Festival will host an array of artists across the electronic spectrum.

Over 55 acts will perform across the weekend at Trent Park: Saturday has a more eclectic line-up while Sunday is a more techno-influenced bill.

New additions to the monumental line-up include Maribou State DJ, George FitzGerald Live, Mount Kimbie, Romy, TSHA, Ela Minus Live, Max Cooper Live, Ben Böhmer Live, and Theo Nasa.

They join previously announced artists include Jon Hopkins, Avalon Emerson, Chaos in the CBD, Four Tet, Zenker Brothers, Adam Beyer, Omar plus more with Maceo Plex playing both days.

Throwback to the last edition of Junction 2 festival. - Credit: LUKE DYSON

Will Harold, founder of Junction 2, said: “It has been quite a journey through COVID 19, to come through that and find Boston Manor Park is unavailable to us in 2022 was a real body blow.

"We are so disappointed as a team, but at the same time we have been feel honored at the sheer volume of people who have waited patiently to see this epic line-up.

"So the show must go on, and we are determined that we will deliver this festival in true J2 spirit to repay your support and loyalty.

"We have worked in Trent park many times before so we know the space, its strengths and crucially that we can achieve great sound.

"After such a long wait, I’m excited to get back to doing what Junction 2 does best.”

Tickets are available online via https://www.junction2.london/festival