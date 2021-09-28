Gallery in Barking to stage exhibition of artwork from around the world
- Credit: Ken Mears
A gallery in Barking is staging an online exhibition which includes work by artists from around the world.
The show at Laura I. Gallery - based in Ice House Court, Abbey Road - is due to include artwork by up to 30 global artists, including Le Liu from China and Farhad Rafiei from Iran.
Another artist whose work will be on show at the exhibition, which is entitled Exploring the I and You in an Era of Change, is Polish folklore artist Nikolas Wereszczyński.
His work had been longlisted by the Association of Illustrators in this year's World Illustration Awards.
The exhibition will take place online on the Kunstmatrix platform from October 25 until November 28, with a remote private view on October 28 to be held via Zoom.
Although the exhibition can be viewed freely within these dates, a ticket booking for the private view via Eventbrite is required.
Laura I. Gallery is a contemporary art gallery founded by Romanian-born artist Laura Iosifescu.
The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, attended its opening in 2016.