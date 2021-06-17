Park festival in Barking postponed due to Covid-19 lockdown easing delay
- Credit: Andrew Baker
A park's official launch festival has been postponed after the further easing of lockdown was delayed.
The event was due to be held at Phoenix Park in the Gascoigne Estate on Saturday, June 26.
A Be First spokesperson said: "We are very sorry to announce that due to the non-easing of Covid restrictions the community event has been postponed.
"We will look to reschedule the event as soon as possible, however, public health is our first priority.
"Once again we apologise for any inconvenience."

Prime minister Boris Johnson delayed the planned lifting of England's remaining coronavirus restrictions for up to four weeks on Monday, June 14.
Lockdown measures could stay in place until July 19.
Mr Johnson announced the setback to the final phase of his plan to end the lockdown due to concerns over the rapidly-spreading Delta variant of the virus first identified in India.
Experts feared further easing of restrictions on June 21 as planned could lead to hospital admissions on the scale of the first wave of Covid-19.
Additional reporting by PA.