Dagenham cinema announces reopening plans following lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 11:32 AM May 6, 2021   
Dagenham cinema reopening on May 17

Dagenham Vue is set to reopen on May 17 following further easing of lockdown regulations. - Credit: Marcus Hessenberg Photography London/Vue

Vue Dagenham is set to welcome customers back on May 17.

In just under two weeks, the venue will open its doors once again following further easing of lockdown restrictions. 

The cinema's general manager Millie Bridgeman said: "In a year marked by restrictions on our daily lives, the importance of escapism has never been stronger.

“We know that families and entertainment fans in Dagenham are craving safe out-of-home experiences like never before – cinema provides that unique experience of being able to truly immerse yourself in a great story."

Tickets to movies such as Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and A Quiet Place Part II are available to pre-book now, while three years' worth of new releases - including Top Gun: Maverick, Minions: The Rise of Gru and Fast and Furious 9 - will grace the big screen over the next 18 months.

For more information visit myvue.com/cinema/dagenham/whats-on

Dagenham News

