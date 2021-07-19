News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Things to do

Number 65 bus route to feature on youngsters' Barking and Dagenham map

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 4:49 PM July 19, 2021   
young people

Young people have produced a map of the borough showcasing landmarks including Barking Abbey Park and the Number 65 bus route! - Credit: Write Back 2021

A map to showcase Barking and Dagenham landmarks has been put together by youngsters.

Teenagers from the borough have worked with London Metropolitan University to create a map of the area as well as a website with videos, audio recordings, photos and more to showcase Barking and Dagenham.

Barking Abbey park and the number 65 bus route both feature.

map

Youngsters have produced a map of Barking and Dagenham landmarks. - Credit: Write Back 2021

The youngsters are due to share the map at the Barking Boathouse Creative Studios on Thursday, July 22.

An anthology of short stories, diary entries and essays by young writers - entitled Build Back Better: Visions of Young People - is being launched too.

You may also want to watch:

It includes reflections on the challenges youngsters have faced in the last 18 months, with issues including social media and mental health.

Those involved are part of a programme run by Write Back, which is a charity providing opportunities for 13- to 16-year-olds.

It runs 10 week-long storytelling programmes at Future Youth Zone in Parsloes Park.

Visit write-back.org

Most Read

  1. 1 £40m health and wellbeing hub to be built at Barking Riverside
  2. 2 Hospitals increase critical care capacity after rise in Covid-19 patients
  3. 3 The roadworks and rail service changes that may affect your journey this week
  1. 4 Free cycle training on offer in Barking and Dagenham
  2. 5 Town hall agrees to buy 62 homes in Barking development
  3. 6 Man wanted for allegedly driving 'recklessly' in Ilford with baby in car
  4. 7 Ricardo Fuller death: Men from Dagenham and Plaistow wanted in connection
  5. 8 Temporary Jobcentre opens in Barking
  6. 9 Plans for new mosque in Dagenham rejected
  7. 10 Santander in Dagenham closes with Barking location to follow
Heritage
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Barking Riverside

Barking Riverside

Barking Riverside residents' frustration at new station delay

Alastair Lockhart, LDRS

Logo Icon
A weapon seized by police in Chadwell Heath on July 10.

Knife Crime | Updated

Weapons and drugs seized after alleged group fight in Marks Gate

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Chadwell Heath High Road

Crime

No arrests made or victims found after reported Chadwell Heath 'fight'

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
ford workers on the production line

Business

New £4m vehicle conversion facility to be created at Ford Dagenham

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon