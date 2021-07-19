Number 65 bus route to feature on youngsters' Barking and Dagenham map

Published: 4:49 PM July 19, 2021

Young people have produced a map of the borough showcasing landmarks including Barking Abbey Park and the Number 65 bus route! - Credit: Write Back 2021

A map to showcase Barking and Dagenham landmarks has been put together by youngsters.

Teenagers from the borough have worked with London Metropolitan University to create a map of the area as well as a website with videos, audio recordings, photos and more to showcase Barking and Dagenham.

Barking Abbey park and the number 65 bus route both feature.

Youngsters have produced a map of Barking and Dagenham landmarks. - Credit: Write Back 2021

The youngsters are due to share the map at the Barking Boathouse Creative Studios on Thursday, July 22.

An anthology of short stories, diary entries and essays by young writers - entitled Build Back Better: Visions of Young People - is being launched too.

You may also want to watch:

It includes reflections on the challenges youngsters have faced in the last 18 months, with issues including social media and mental health.

Those involved are part of a programme run by Write Back, which is a charity providing opportunities for 13- to 16-year-olds.

It runs 10 week-long storytelling programmes at Future Youth Zone in Parsloes Park.

Visit write-back.org