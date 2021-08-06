Barking-born MOBO winner YolanDa Brown hails 'super special' appearance ahead of Becontree 100 Festival

Published: 10:00 AM August 6, 2021

YolanDa Brown is to perform at the Becontree 100 Festival. - Credit: YolanDa Brown

An award-winning musician is coming home to perform live in Barking for the first time.

Saxophonist YolanDa Brown, who was born in the town, won a Music of Black Origin (MOBO) award in 2008 and 2009 in the best jazz category.

The artist is among the line-up at the Becontree 100 Festival which includes DJ sets from Tina Edwards, Dennis Bovell and Donn Letts.

It forms part of the Becontree Forever Weekender taking place at Parsloes Park on Saturday, August 14.

YolanDa, speaking ahead of her appearance, said: "East London has been my home since I was born. I went to school, grew up and now live there with my family.

"It is super special to be playing at the Becontree 100 Festival and I am honoured to be sharing my music with such a diverse community, full of love."

Members of the Love Music Hate Racism Collective, including emcees Consensus, Lloyd Luther and Lady Sanity, are performing too.

Also appearing are rock duo the Nova Twins, Idles frontman Joe Talbot and singer-songwriter Frank Turner, who headlines.

The Nova Twins said: "We are so proud to be involved with such an amazing community."

Away from the music there will be monster trucks, magicians, fairground rides, craft stalls, dance routines and parades. Children's TV pooch, Hey Duggee, is to make an appearance too.

The one-day event is produced with Love Music Hate Racism besides forming part of celebrations marking 100 years of the Becontree Estate.

Music lovers can enjoy another day of fun with the return of the Roundhouse Music Festival on Sunday, August 15.

The Boomtown Rats with Sir Bob Geldof, Neville Staple from The Specials, Dr Feelgood and John Coghlan’s Quo are taking to the stage.

New musicians are lined up as well as part of the Roundhouse Unsigned Competition held with Studio 3 Arts.

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell, said: "This is an opportunity for us all to get out and enjoy things how they used to be."

Entry to both events is free. Parking is available, but attendees are urged to use public transport.

The festivals will take place subject to Covid-19 restrictions and following current government guidelines.

People should not attend if they have tested positive for the virus, have symptoms or have been told to self-isolate.