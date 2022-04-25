Barking and Dagenham new businesses urged to enter awards

Award winners celebrate at the last ceremony in 2019 - Credit: Ken Mears

Businesses which have started in Barking and Dagenham during the last three years are being encouraged to enter for an award.

This year's Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce (BDCC) Business Awards is celebrating the best of the borough's businesses and the Post is among the event's sponsors.

There are 11 categories to enter, including the best new business award.

BDCC said entrants for the category, who have to submit less than 500 words, must be able to show how their business has progressed in line with their business plan.

This can be demonstrated by the business and its employees having a clear understanding of their products, competitors and marketplace.

Judges will be looking for when the business was formed and launched; business performance against plan, including any obstacles overcome and success achieved; establishing the company’s profile and plans for the next 12 months.

Borthwick Casting, a talent agency in Dagenham, won this category when the awards were last held in 2019.

BDCC president Jamie Banks said: “Entering is an excellent way to promote your business and gain recognition for your achievements.

"The awards are a wonderful platform for celebrating and generating business success."

Barking and Dagenham businesses with five or fewer employees or which are micro businesses or sole traders can enter the sole trader/micro business category.

In this area, BDCC said judges want evidence of creativity and innovation on limited resources, achievement and sustainability and a vision for the future.

An event was held to launch this year's awards at Dagenham & Redbridge FC last month, with the awards ceremony taking place at the same Victoria Road venue on Thursday, July 21.

Jamie added: "Whilst there is a focus on businesses located in Barking and Dagenham, there is also a category for those businesses based outside our area which are doing business in Barking and Dagenham.

"There are plenty of opportunities for entry and are free for all businesses to participate."

The deadline for entries is midnight on Monday, May 16.

To enter, e-mail info@bdchamber.co.uk or call 020 8591 6966.