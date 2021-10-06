Thor-blimey! Hollywood A-lister Chris Hemsworth heads to Dagenham

Video

Published: 12:12 PM October 6, 2021 Updated: 12:20 PM October 6, 2021

Chris Hemsworth filmed an ad for Expo 2020 at a studio in Dagenham. - Credit: RSA Films

Thor star Chris Hemsworth has filmed an advert in Dagenham.

The Hollywood A-lister headed to the site of Eastbrook Studios, which when complete is set to become the capital's largest film and TV studio.

Technical wizardry transformed the venue into Dubai for the ad, which was filmed in 2019 to promote Expo 2020, but its release was delayed due to Covid-19.

Hemsworth also dances with a computer-generated robot, walks on the surface of Mars and takes a journey on a flying metro train in the 90-second ad.

It forms part of a campaign from Emirates airlines which aims to attract visitors to the first world expo hosted in the Middle East, Africa and south Asia region.

Dagenham's ad was produced by RSA Films, which is a global commercial production company founded by directors Ridley and Tony Scott who were behind blockbusters including Blade Runner and Top Gun starring Tom Cruise.

Richard Nicholas, global chief financial officer at The Ridley Scott Creative Group, said: "RSA Films were delighted to produce this film for Emirates ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai.

"The team at the council and Film LBBD were a great help in making the production happen in Barking and Dagenham, providing opportunities in the community and bringing the Middle East to east London."

Dagenham was secured and managed as the location by Film LBBD, which organises filming across the borough.

Joining Hemsworth for the five-day shoot were more than 100 children along with animals, including real kangaroos dubbed "Daggeroos".

Green screen was used to transform east London into the Middle East during the production. - Credit: Film LBBD

The whole project took more than four weeks and was the first major green screen production at the studio's Unit A facility.

Cllr Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, said: "This was a really exciting project for the borough and we were delighted to bring such internationally respected and well-known names as RSA Films and Chris Hemsworth to the area.

"The success of this latest production goes to show that no matter where you want to be in the world, Barking and Dagenham can take you there."