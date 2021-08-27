15 films, ads and TV shows shot in Barking and Dagenham

Published: 10:31 AM August 27, 2021 Updated: 12:09 PM August 27, 2021

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in Doctor Strange which includes scenes shot at LondonEast-UK in Dagenham. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

From Baptiste to Black Widow, EastEnders to Gangs of London, Barking and Dagenham is a top location for shooting films, TV shows and adverts.

Its attraction is set to grow with plans for the capital's largest Hollywood-style film studios given the green light in July 2020 and LA-based Hackman Capital Partners moving in.

The team at Film LBBD helps crews find locations in the borough, including at the Heathway estate and Barking town centre.

Lisa Dee, head of film at the organisation, said: "The film office offers the ultimate one-stop shop for film and TV productions to film on our roads, parks, historic buildings, estates, modern aspects and industrial land across our richly diverse borough.

"Thanks to the studios arriving soon, the commitment and support from Hackman Capital Partners and the [HR consultancy] MBS Group has enabled the council to get underway with developing our new training, education, career and supply chain pathway programme into our ever-growing film and TV industry."

Here's the Post's list of 15 movies, shows and ads filmed at just a few of the borough's sought-after locations.

You may also want to watch:

Baptiste

Season two was filmed at LondonEast-UK business park in one of the plant rooms and on top of The Cube science hub.

French actor Tchéky Karyo stars alongside Fiona Shaw in this dark drama.

Tcheky Karyo stars as Julien Baptiste - Credit: BBC

Stephen

Due to air on Monday (August 30), this three-part series is based on the murder of Stephen Lawrence in Eltham in 1993.

The ITV drama was filmed at Dagenham East and LondonEast-UK.

Top Boy

The closing prison scenes in season one of this gritty Netflix crime drama were filmed at LondonEast-UK, where Sanofi used to be based. Series two was filmed at Dagenham East and is due for release later this year.

Gangs of London

Episode eight’s nightclub scene was filmed at Barking Riverside. Gangs of London won multiple awards after season one and will be returning to screens soon with series two – which might feature the borough once again.

Code 404

A British detective who is killed in action is brought back to life using experimental artificial intelligence in this Sky comedy drama. Series one and two were both filmed at LondonEast-UK.

Marvel

Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, Doctor Strange starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson were filmed at LondonEast-UK inside what is now home to UCL’s Pearl building.

Actress Scarlett Johansson stars in Black Widow, which was partly filmed in Dagenham. - Credit: PA

EastEnders

It's high drama when Midge locks Louise Mitchell in a shipping container in Barking Riverside as part of a shock kidnapping. Dad Phil is knocked unconscious during a frantic search in scenes filmed in 2019.

MotherFatherSon

Richard Gere spent several weeks in Barking and Dagenham in 2018 filming this BBC Studios drama about a millionaire media mogul and his family.

Richard Gere spent several weeks filming in the borough. - Credit: PA

Stan Lee's Lucky Man

James Nesbitt was spotted shooting dramatic scenes for the second series of this Sky One show in Barking town in 2016. Dagenham East features in this British crime drama co-created by Stan Lee and produced by the team behind Downton Abbey.

James Nesbitt filming in Barking Town Centre. - Credit: LBBD

Love Island promo

Farr Avenue on the Thames View estate was transformed into a beach holiday resort complete with pink flamingos, palms and a 4X4 in a trailer for the hit ITV reality show.

Luther

Maverick BBC One detective John Luther ran riot around Dagenham filming two special episodes. A crew descended on Rainham Road South to shoot the scenes following the murder squad investigator played by Idris Elba.

Idris Elba ran riot around Dagenham in the hit BBC drama Luther. - Credit: PA

Black Mirror

Episode six of season four features Barking Park, with more scenes filmed at LondonEast-UK. Black Museum sees a woman enter a roadside venue of the same name where the owner tells dark stories linked to artefacts on display.

Humans

The former Barking Power Station acted as a lair in this drama about robots, which aired on Channel 4. Both seasons were filmed in the borough with LondonEast-UK and Dagenham Park School also featuring.

Harry Brown

An underpass beneath the A12 at Marks Gate appears in this 2009 film starring Michael Caine as an elderly ex-serviceman seeking to avenge the murder of his best friend by dishing out his own form of justice.

Sir Michael Caine plays Harry Brown in a thriller which features an underpass in Marks Gate. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Saturday Night Takeaway

Geordie duo Ant and Dec pulled up in a red SUV to present a "Suzuki surprise" to an unsuspecting brass band musician outside Barking Town Hall in 2016. The Thurrock Marching Brass player was given the car as a reward for long service.

Ant and Dec gave away a car in Barking for an ad which aired during Saturday Night Takeaway. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images



