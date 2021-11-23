Man facing 'lifelong consequences' of Barking traffic cone assault

Officers would like to speak to these two men. - Credit: Met Police

A man could face the "lifelong consequences" of a serious head injury after having a traffic cone thrown at him, police say.

Officers have revealed an update on his condition as they appeal to identify two men they wish to speak to about the assault, which took place in Station Approach, Barking on Saturday, September 4.

They were called to reports of a disturbance, during which the base of a traffic cone was thrown, at around 8.30pm and found a man in his 30s with a serious head injury.

Almost three months on, the victim remains in hospital where he continues to receive treatment for life-changing injuries.

Detective Constable Louise Powell said: "This attack has left the victim with a serious head injury which could have lifelong consequences for him and his family.

"We are committed to finding those responsible and are now appealing for the public's help to identify two men who were seen in the area at the time of the attack."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 6738/04Sep. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.