A mother and father charged over the death of their baby boy will appear in court again next month.

Eloddie Goncalves, 31, of Broadfields in Harlow, has been charged with murdering baby Malik Goncalves on August 19, 2020.

Goncalves is also charged with child neglect.

Muritala Olaiya-Imam, 36, of Western Avenue in Dagenham, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child on the same date.

Her address has previously been listed as Shearwater Close.

Legal representatives for the pair appeared without their clients at a hearing in Chelmsford Crown Court today (Thursday, January 20).

A pre-trial preparation hearing was set for February 24.

The court heard that the earliest possible trial date would be in July of this year.

Essex Police said officers were called to reports that the child had taken ill at an address in Joyners Field, Harlow, shortly before 10am on August 19.

The force said the baby was pronounced dead despite the efforts of paramedics.

Goncalves and Olaiya-Imam were remanded in custody earlier this week after appearing separately in court.