Vishal Gohel, who was found dead in his flat in Bushey - Credit: Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit

A third woman from Barking has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in his flat last month.

A murder probe was launched after the body of Vishal Gohel was discovered to be unresponsive inside a flat in Bushey High Street, Hertfordshire, on the night of January 23.

The 44-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Four people - three women and one man - have since been charged with his murder.

Tianna Edwards-Hancock, 18, of Fresh Wharf Road in Barking, and 21-year-old Tervin Leslie, of Hurst Street in Brixton, were charged with Vishal’s murder on Friday (February 4).

They both appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court the following day - Saturday, February 5 - where they were remanded in custody.

Two other women from the Barking area appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being charged with murder the day before (February 3).

Georgia Bruce-Annan, 20, of Harts Lane, and 21-year-old Faith Hoppie, of Blake Avenue in Upney, will appear at St Albans Crown Court today (February 8).

They have been remanded in custody until that appearance.

A 23-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder, and has been released on bail until March 4.

Det Insp Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit said: “While we have now charged four people with murder, we are still keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information.

“Please don’t hesitate to get in touch with any information, no matter how small it might seem, it could be vital for our investigation.

"Specially trained officers are supporting Vishal’s family, who have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time."

To report information call 01707 355666 quoting Op Pochade, or use the national major incident public reporting site at bit.ly/3HIATeZ.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.