Two arrested after shooting and stabbing in Barking
- Credit: Google Maps
Two people have been arrested by police investigating a recent shooting and stabbing incident in Barking.
Officers were called shortly before 4am last Monday - May 2 - to reports of a shooting in Hertford Road.
At the scene, they found a man in his 20s suffering from stab injuries which were not life-threatening.
A short time later, it emerged that a man and woman had self-presented at an east London hospital.
The man had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg which was not life-threatening, while the woman had suffered minor injuries consistent with grazing from a bullet.
A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The man has been released on bail - to return on a date in late May - while the woman has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
It is thought that all three people sustained their injuries in the Hertford Road area.
Most Read
- 1 Woman arrested following Dagenham stabbing
- 2 Teenager charged with GBH after stabbing in Dagenham
- 3 Local Election 2022: Labour keeps control of Barking and Dagenham
- 4 Two arrested after shooting and stabbing in Barking
- 5 National Fish and Chip Day 2022: Vote for the best chippy in your area
- 6 Michael Ugwa killing: Dagenham teenager remanded in custody
- 7 Dagenham & Redbridge boss McMahon left 'gutted' by defeat
- 8 Barking: Three injured in shooting and stabbing incident
- 9 Live: Results from the local election 2022 in east London
- 10 Teen who was stabbed in St Ives brawl sent to young offender institution
Enquiries continue.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, ref 1033/02may. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.