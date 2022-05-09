A man has been released on bail and a woman has been released under investigation pending further enquiries - Credit: Google Maps

Two people have been arrested by police investigating a recent shooting and stabbing incident in Barking.

Officers were called shortly before 4am last Monday - May 2 - to reports of a shooting in Hertford Road.

At the scene, they found a man in his 20s suffering from stab injuries which were not life-threatening.

A short time later, it emerged that a man and woman had self-presented at an east London hospital.

The man had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg which was not life-threatening, while the woman had suffered minor injuries consistent with grazing from a bullet.

A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man has been released on bail - to return on a date in late May - while the woman has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

It is thought that all three people sustained their injuries in the Hertford Road area.

Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, ref 1033/02may. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.