Ban on antisocial behaviour around Dagenham Heathway station extended

Published: 5:07 PM September 27, 2021

The area around Dagenham Heathway station forms part of the zone where the ban on antisocial behaviour applies. - Credit: Ken Mears

A legal order banning antisocial behaviour around Dagenham Heathway has been extended by three years.

Barking and Dagenham Council’s public space protection order (PSPO) permits £100 on-the-spot fines for behaviour including spitting, harassment, drinking alcohol in the street or begging.

Offenders can be taken to court and hit with fines of up to £1,000.

Councillor Margaret Mullane is the cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Pic: Andreas Grieger - Credit: Archant

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "We’re pleased residents have supported us to be able to take action against those individuals who commit antisocial behaviour offences."

The PSPO covers the area around the station and shopping centre down to the junction of Ripple Road with New Road, extending to Old Dagenham Park.

It had come under fire from the rights group Liberty, which accused the scheme of doing nothing to alleviate poverty or help vulnerable people.

You may also want to watch:

But a council consultation found 90 per cent of 196 residents backed continuing the extra powers.

The Met Police also backed the PSPO, which is one of three in the borough and was introduced in 2018.