Digital art and filmmaking training centre launches

Trainees will have access to studio and edit facilities, equipment hire and development support - Credit: Aletta Magyary

A training centre has been set up offering people the chance to learn digital art and filmmaking skills.

The Digital Arts and Culture (DAC) Project aims to provide entry level training, support and facilities for people without previous experience and early-stage start-ups for enterprise, cultural, social and arts projects online.

The centre, in Yew Tree Avenue, Dagenham, will offer training for Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham and Redbridge residents.

Created out of a partnership between community organisations Positive Action through Creativity and J-Go Media, the centre also includes studio and edit facilities, equipment hire and development support.

Jon Hems, director of J-Go Media, said: “We have all witnessed the growth of online enterprise and cultural platforms over the past decade.

"With smartphone cameras, LED lights and free software now available, ordinary consumers can now become online creators.

"The DAC Project will enable local people to gain new working skills and explore new opportunities for enterprise, social and cultural start-ups online."

Phase two of the scheme, which will see fundraising for it take place over the next six months, will add a second studio, vlog-stations and support facilities that will be available for hire or free to residents through grant funding.

Cllr Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, welcomed the new project.

It comes after Los Angeles real estate investors Hackman Capital Partners' move to build film studios in Dagenham.

Eastbrook Studios has already seen the likes of Hollywood A-lister Chris Hemsworth filming there.

When finished, Barking and Dagenham Council say Eastbrook will create 1,200 jobs and contribute £35million a year to the local economy.

Cllr Rodwell said: “We have been spectacularly successful in attracting world-class film studio investments into Barking and Dagenham that will create thousands of professional jobs and training opportunities for local young people.

"But the opportunities for online enterprise, art and cultural expression are now available for everyone.

"This new project is part of our plan to make sure that all local residents have the opportunity to learn new skills for the 21st century economy – and no one is left behind."

The project will also undertake commissions for public and private sector organisations to improve the impact of their online marketing, as well as creating opportunities for work experience and college placements.