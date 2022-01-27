Eastbrook School representatives and pupils celebrate the 'good' rating following a recent Ofsted inspection - Credit: Eastbrook School

A school in Dagenham has been praised for making significant improvements across the board following a recent Ofsted inspection.

Eastbrook School was graded as Good by Ofsted assessors who visited last month, rewarding progress made since the school received a Requires Improvement rating at its last inspection in 2018.

The school earned the higher mark for all five assessment criteria: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

Eastbrook School interim executive headteacher Jill Baker said: "I am thrilled with our latest Ofsted report, which recognises the great progress we have made over recent years.

"I am proud of our wonderful pupils, staff and governors who have all worked so hard to achieve this."

During the two-day visit, inspectors sat in on lessons, spoke to staff and pupils, and looked at curriculum plans and safeguarding records.

They also observed behaviour at lunchtimes and considered Ofsted survey responses from parents, staff and pupils.

Their inspection report praised the leadership team for their determination to continually improve the school, ensuring pupils are safe and happy, and embedding "a culture of high expectations".

An excerpt reads: "Subject leaders have put a broad and ambitious curriculum in place.

"Staff consider carefully how to ensure that pupils learn and remember important knowledge."

It adds that teachers ensure pupils with special educational needs and disabilities access the full curriculum and they know and support the individual needs of the children.

Inspectors said the school needed to improve in developing pupils' use of the subject-specific vocabulary.

The report stated: "Sometimes, in Years 7 to 11, teachers do not routinely expect or encourage pupils to use this subject-specific vocabulary accurately.

"This sometimes limits pupils’ subject knowledge and affects their ability to answer questions in detail."

Eastbrook School has around 1,100 pupils on its roll across two sites - one for learners aged 11 to 19 and another for younger children.

Governors decided to close the sixth form this academic year but it will reopen in September.