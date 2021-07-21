The schools in Barking and Dagenham rated outstanding by Ofsted

Published: 3:17 PM July 21, 2021

Trinity School in Dagenham has maintained its outstanding Ofsted rating since 2007. - Credit: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham currently has five schools rated as outstanding by Ofsted.

The regulatory body inspects a range of institutions, assessing them according to four judgement grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.

According to Ofsted, an outstanding school is highly effective in delivering outcomes that provide exceptionally well for all its pupils’ needs, ensuring children are very well equipped for the next stage of their education.

William Ford Junior School, Dagenham

This primary school in Ford Road was rated outstanding following each of its last three inspections, mostly recently in 2014.

A monitoring visit in December 2019 found the overall effectiveness of the school, which has capacity for 360 pupils, remained outstanding.

Grafton Primary School, Dagenham

Grafton Primary School was upgraded to 'outstanding' in 2019. - Credit: Archant

This primary in Grafton Road was elevated from good to outstanding at its last inspection in 2019.

The school had 907 pupils at the time.

Trinity School, Dagenham

This school, which is for children with additional educational needs, has almost 300 pupils aged from three to 19 and has been outstanding since 2007.

Located in the Heathway, it has maintained the rating following subsequent inspections in 2009 and 2014 and a short visit in June 2018, according to Ofsted.

Thames View Infants, Barking

Thames View Infants in Bastable Avenue converted to an academy in 2012 and can cater for 360 pupils, according to Ofsted.

It was rated outstanding following a full inspection in April 2014.

Warren Junior School, Chadwell Heath

In Gordon Road, this primary could cater for 532 pupils at its last Ofsted visit.

Its rating improved from good to outstanding following its last inspection in November 2012.

Have all schools been rated?

Some schools in the borough do not have an Ofsted rating, either because they haven’t been assessed since converting to academies or they recently opened and haven’t been inspected yet.

Ofsted says an outstanding school that has become an academy may be exempt from routine inspection.