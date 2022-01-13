News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Revealed: Cause of Dagenham house fire

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:22 PM January 13, 2022
Updated: 1:37 PM January 13, 2022
Yesterday (November 4), firefighters tackled a flat fire on Abbey Road in St John's Wood. 

A house fire in Ford Road is believed to have been caused by items placed on an electric hob - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A blaze at a house in Dagenham was caused by items left on a hob, London Fire Brigade says.

Around 25 firefighters were called to the blaze in Ford Road yesterday morning (January 12), which damaged most of the ground floor and half of the first floor of an end-of-terrace house.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by items placed on an electric hob.

An LFB spokesperson said: "You should never place anything that can catch fire near to the hob.

"Keep all objects, like tea towels, cloths and plastic bowls well away from the cooker and always check the hob is turned off when you've finished cooking."

The brigade was called to the scene around 10am and the fire was under control by 11.20am.

There were no reported injuries.

Most Read

  1. 1 House badly damaged by blaze in Dagenham
  2. 2 Five arrested for drugs offences after dawn raids
  3. 3 Man run over four times embroiled in row over £40,000, murder trial told
  1. 4 Bow man charged with three offences after Dagenham stabbing
  2. 5 Book examines police failings in Stephen Port investigation
  3. 6 Retiring headteacher thanked as school raises thousands for charities
  4. 7 Bow man charged after Dagenham stabbing given court date
  5. 8 Revealed: Cause of Dagenham house fire
  6. 9 Praise for borough's head of libraries after receiving honour
  7. 10 Man in hospital after Dagenham stabbing
London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The rabbit was found in Dagenham's Goresbrook Park this morning (January 10)

London Live News

'Frozen' rabbit found in Amazon box in Goresbrook Park

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
John Avers, 47, died in a car park in Whalebone Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

London Live News

Car park murder: 'Distressing' CCTV shows victim being run over four times

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
This property in Park Avenue, Barking is on the market for £975,000

London Live News

What a £1m home looks like in Barking compared with the rest of the world

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Hospital is run by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Pic: Ken

Data

Patients with Covid still rising across east London hospitals

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon