A house fire in Ford Road is believed to have been caused by items placed on an electric hob - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A blaze at a house in Dagenham was caused by items left on a hob, London Fire Brigade says.

Around 25 firefighters were called to the blaze in Ford Road yesterday morning (January 12), which damaged most of the ground floor and half of the first floor of an end-of-terrace house.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by items placed on an electric hob.

An LFB spokesperson said: "You should never place anything that can catch fire near to the hob.

"Keep all objects, like tea towels, cloths and plastic bowls well away from the cooker and always check the hob is turned off when you've finished cooking."

The brigade was called to the scene around 10am and the fire was under control by 11.20am.

There were no reported injuries.