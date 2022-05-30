Barking and Dagenham cabinet members announced

Cllr Darren Rodwell (centre front) has announced his new cabinet after Labour won all the council seats at the recent local election - Credit: Michael Cox

Darren Rodwell has announced who will fill positions in his latest cabinet for Barking and Dagenham Council.

Cllr Rodwell was voted in as council leader for a third term at the assembly meeting on Wednesday (May 25).

During the meeting, he confirmed that Cllrs Dominic Twomey and Saima Ashraf would continue as deputy leaders.

Cllr Twomey has responsibility for finance and growth, while Cllr Ashraf's remit is community leadership and housing.

The former will be supported by the appointment of Cllr John Dulwich as deputy cabinet member for performance and data insight.

Cllr Sade Bright remains cabinet member for employment, skills and aspiration and will work with Cllr Ashraf to address inequalities.

Cllr Cameron Geddes keeps his portfolio of regeneration and economic development and Cllr Maureen Worby's cabinet responsibilities have been amended to be adult social care and health integration.

This comes with a new cabinet role created for children's social care and disabilities, filled by Cllr Jane Jones.

She will share responsibility with Cllr Worby for the council's disability service.

Cllr Kashif Haroon has also joined the cabinet with his remit being public realm and climate change.

Cllr Elizabeth Kangethe takes on educational attainment and school improvement from Evelyn Carpenter, who did not stand at the May elections.

The enforcement and community safety portfolio is taken on by Cllr Syed Ghani.

Cllr Rodwell said: "I am pleased to share details of the cabinet appointments I have made which will take us on the next stage of our journey.

“I’d like to express my thanks to those members who are not continuing in their cabinet roles for their hard work and commitment and I look forward to working with our new cabinet members.

"The next phase of our journey is about how we build on what we have achieved together so far.

"That includes how we work with our partners – including those in the NHS, social care, the voluntary sector, the police, and investors – to help us deliver our objectives and make sure we deliver the proceeds of growth.

"The new cabinet reflects these priorities."

The announcement comes after Labour retained all 51 seats on the council after the polling earlier this month.