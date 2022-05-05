News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Local Council

Live

Live: Results from the local election 2022 in east London

Logo Icon

Barking and Dagenham Post reporters

Published: 10:00 PM May 5, 2022
A dog at the polling station during a UK election. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Voting took place on May 5 - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Follow the latest live updates from the east London counts as the results come in.

  • Polls opened on Thursday, May 5 at 7am and closed 10pm
  • Counts in Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham and Havering kicked off in the evening of May 5, with the winners set to be announced in the early hours of May 6. Newham and Tower Hamlets are starting in the day on Friday, with the results coming after that. 

Barking and Dagenham wards

Abbey, Alibon, Barking Riverside, Beam, Becontree, Chadwell Heath, Eastbrook and Rush Green, Eastbury, Gascoigne, Goresbrook, Heath, Longbridge, Mayesbrook, Northbury, Parsloes, Thames View, Valence, Village, Whalebone

View a full list of all the candidates standing in every ward here.

Local Election 2022
Barking and Dagenham News

Don't Miss

An aerial view of terraced houses in London

London Live News

7 of the cheapest streets in each east London borough

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Five streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery in Hertfordshire in March 2022.

London Live News

Which streets won £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery?

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Peter Auger

Interview

'I feel angry': Retired engineer looks back on asbestos working conditions

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Founder of Bookbike London celebrating the social enterprise's 7,000 book milestone with actress Jaye Jacobs

Charity News

Bookbike celebrates delivering 7,000 books in east London

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon