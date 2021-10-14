More CCTV, lighting and patrols in public safety plans

Published: 11:06 AM October 14, 2021

The town hall wants to ramp up police and council enforcement patrols to help improve public safety in Barking and Dagenham. - Credit: Met Police

CCTV cameras, lighting and patrols will be increased in areas of Barking and Dagenham where people feel unsafe, the town hall says.

The measures will be taken in parts of the borough identified in an online women’s safety survey run by the council earlier this year following the tragic death of Sarah Everard.

More than 400 people took part in the survey, which asked them to drop pins on a map or complete an anonymous form highlighting where they feel particularly unsafe and share ideas about how to help women feel safer.

In an Archant London survey in March, 82pc of Barking and Dagenham women said they often or usually feel unsafe when travelling and walking around.

Deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for community leadership engagement Cllr Saima Ashraf said: “We don’t want or expect anybody feel scared while walking the streets of Barking and Dagenham.

“Together with officers we have looked at each of the areas where people have said they are feeling particularly unsafe while they’re out and about.

“We will now work closely with the police to put plans in place to make residents feel safer.”

You may also want to watch:

The council says “quick fixes” - including increasing the amount of CCTV and lighting and ramping up police and council enforcement patrols - will be implemented following the development of an action plan.

Patrols and security were recently increased at Barking Station and London Road car park, as these areas had been repeatedly highlighted.

Cllr Ashraf, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety Cllr Margaret Mullane and council officers recently visited Dagenham Heathway, Chadwell Heath and Barking town centre - areas highlighted in the survey - to see the issues first-hand.

Cllr Mullane said: “This work is even more important now following the tragic death of Sabina Nessa a couple of weeks ago.

“Nobody should be worried or feel unsafe walking around the area that they call home and we’re going to do everything we can do ensure that we change the way people feel when they venture out of their homes.”

The council will now develop the action plan, overseen by the Community Safety Partnership, which will set out timeframes for delivery.