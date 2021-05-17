Love Island promo filming in Barking 'a great opportunity' for college students

Video

Published: 5:22 PM May 17, 2021

L-R: Demar Bellamy-Foster and Femi Odimayo helped with the filming of a Love Island commercial shot in Barking. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham College

College students who helped on the set of a Love Island ad filmed in Barking have described it as a "great opportunity".

Demar Bellamy-Foster and Femi Odimayo, who are studying media at Barking and Dagenham College, worked for two days as paid marshals.

Nineteen year-old Demar said: "It was a great opportunity to see how it really is.

"I got to see the reality of the media industry. Even though I was only there for two days, I really learnt a lot."

Femi, 19, added: "It was good to get an insight into the different roles people have on set."

The filming in Farr Avenue on the Thames View Estate saw show host Laura Whitmore draw a crowd of onlookers.

The shopping parade was turned into an island paradise complete with inflatable pink flamingo, palm trees and a bright red 4X4.

A Love Island promotional video was shot in Barking. - Credit: TikTok/@londonseen_

The youngsters' opportunity arose via the college’s links to Film LBBD, the borough’s filming location specialists.

The pair are studying at the college's East London Institute of Technology, which is equipped with film and sound studios.

The experience was one of many set up for students to hone their skills.

A giant, inflatable pink flamingo perches in the middle of the shopping arcade as the film crew gets to work. - Credit: TikTok/@londonseen_

Nick Williams, location manager from company Locate Productions, said: "On behalf of ITV and myself as the location manager, I would like to thank [the] college for organising Demar and Femi to come along for two days work experience on the ITV Love Island shoot.

"They were a credit to the college and themselves. They both worked tirelessly in difficult conditions and should be very proud as they picked up what was required quickly and before long were working alongside the crew and interacting between the public, film security and the council Covid team with confidence.

"Well done to them both for being so helpful, upbeat and positive."

Lisa Dee, head of Film LBBD, said: "This two-day film shoot was a great example of how film can add social value to our communities.

"It provided paid work experience for two college students, businesses benefited and for the residents it was interesting to be able to watch a live commercial filming in action.

"We look to do much more in the near future."

For more about media courses at the East London Institute of Technology visit eliot.ac.uk