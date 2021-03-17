News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Free parking for NHS workers to end as new permits introduced from April

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:00 PM March 17, 2021   
Embargoed until 0001 Thursday 30 May File photo dated 16/01/16 of cars parked on a residential stree

New parking permits, including for key workers, will be introduced on April 1. - Credit: PA

New parking permits are being introduced in Barking and Dagenham next month as lockdown restrictions begin to gradually ease.

These include a special permit for key workers, which costs the equivalent of 27p a day, from Thursday, April 1.

People who have free key worker permits can still use them until March 31 but these will no longer be available or valid after that date.

The council has given out more than 2,800 free parking permits to NHS staff and other essential workers - such as police, firefighters, teachers and volunteers - over the past 12 months.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Doctors, nurses, teachers and frontline staff are just some of the heroes that have kept us safe and ensured that services have continued throughout the pandemic and they fully deserve all our thanks.

“As soon as lockdown kicked in, we wanted their focus to be on their job and looking after themselves - that’s why we brought in the free parking permits. It was the least we could do, and I’m so glad that so many took up the offer.

You may also want to watch:

“With the roadmap out of lockdown and as life starts to get back to normal, council services too will have to change again.

“Once again, I would like to say a massive thank you to all of the key workers, frontline staff and volunteers for their amazing work over the last year.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Teens in hospital with stab injuries after Chadwell Heath brawl
  2. 2 More than 1,500 'affordable' homes planned at former Ford Stamping Plant
  3. 3 Boy, 16, in critical condition after stabbing in Barking
  1. 4 Barking fishmonger shut down for Covid breaches
  2. 5 Who is your hero from the Becontree estate?
  3. 6 Fire rips through flat above Dagenham takeaway shop
  4. 7 GPs urge Muslims to get Covid-19 vaccine during Ramadan
  5. 8 Five men from Barking charged after gun raids
  6. 9 Stabbing in Barking leaves man fighting for his life
  7. 10 Calls to remove Dagenham 5G mast after blaze

New permits are also available for staff in care agencies and the voluntary enterprise sector.

The council said the gradual easing of lockdown will lead to increased use of public transport, so demand for parking must also be managed.

A spokesperson added it has to make sure there's enough parking space to meet the needs of the community through pricing and reintroducing further controls.

The town hall confirmed the situation will be kept under review in case tighter lockdown restrictions are brought back in.

The new permits are available to buy now.

Visit https://www.lbbd.gov.uk/key-workers-care-agencies-and-voluntary-sector-permits for more information, including pricing and how to apply.

Travel
Barking and Dagenham Council
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Screengrab from a home video made by Sahayb Abu

Video

Aspiring rapper plotted lockdown terror attack

Emily Pennink, Press Association

Logo Icon
mansions and park cgi

Housing | Video

Latest plans for Barking estate redevelopment unveiled

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
CGI of the Barking Riverside development

Barking Riverside gets £40m boost from City Hall

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
sarah everard

Crime

Stalking and harassment rise in Barking and Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus