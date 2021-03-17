Free parking for NHS workers to end as new permits introduced from April

Published: 5:00 PM March 17, 2021

New parking permits, including for key workers, will be introduced on April 1. - Credit: PA

New parking permits are being introduced in Barking and Dagenham next month as lockdown restrictions begin to gradually ease.

These include a special permit for key workers, which costs the equivalent of 27p a day, from Thursday, April 1.

People who have free key worker permits can still use them until March 31 but these will no longer be available or valid after that date.

The council has given out more than 2,800 free parking permits to NHS staff and other essential workers - such as police, firefighters, teachers and volunteers - over the past 12 months.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Doctors, nurses, teachers and frontline staff are just some of the heroes that have kept us safe and ensured that services have continued throughout the pandemic and they fully deserve all our thanks.

“As soon as lockdown kicked in, we wanted their focus to be on their job and looking after themselves - that’s why we brought in the free parking permits. It was the least we could do, and I’m so glad that so many took up the offer.

“With the roadmap out of lockdown and as life starts to get back to normal, council services too will have to change again.

“Once again, I would like to say a massive thank you to all of the key workers, frontline staff and volunteers for their amazing work over the last year.”

New permits are also available for staff in care agencies and the voluntary enterprise sector.

The council said the gradual easing of lockdown will lead to increased use of public transport, so demand for parking must also be managed.

A spokesperson added it has to make sure there's enough parking space to meet the needs of the community through pricing and reintroducing further controls.

The town hall confirmed the situation will be kept under review in case tighter lockdown restrictions are brought back in.

The new permits are available to buy now.

Visit https://www.lbbd.gov.uk/key-workers-care-agencies-and-voluntary-sector-permits for more information, including pricing and how to apply.