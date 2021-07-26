News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Clean up continues after flooding across Barking and Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:14 PM July 26, 2021   
Vehicles driving through flood water in Renwick Road

Vehicles driving through flood water in Renwick Road. - Credit: Shaun Lovett

A clean-up operation is ongoing after heavy rain caused flash flooding across Barking and Dagenham.

The downpour yesterday afternoon (July 25) led to road and rail closures in east London, with emergency response teams working through the night and into today.

Renwick Road in Barking is closed between Ripple Road and Choats Road due to ongoing flooding, with crews on the scene pumping water.

Barking and Dagenham Council has said there is also "severe flooding" in Choats Manor Way, Dagenham and people are advised to avoid the area.

Flooding in Upney Lane, Barking

Flooding in Upney Lane, near Barking Hospital, late yesterday, - Credit: Mohammed Azizur Rahman

On social media, residents posted photos and videos of flooding in many other areas late yesterday.

These included Upney Lane outside Barking Hospital; parts of Thames View including Bastable Avenue and River Road; Sheppey Road; Chequers Lane; Hedgemans Road; Woodward Road; Broad Street; Ford Road; Heathway and other areas in Dagenham; and on the A13.

Crews are working to clear flood waters across the borough.

Crews are working to clear flood waters from roads across the borough. - Credit: LBBD

In a statement this morning, Thames Water said it has established an incident team and has "many crews on the ground to help" with flooding.

"They’ve been working through the night with London borough emergency planners to identify where we can support and respond as quickly as possible," the statement said.

Heathway in Dagenham was among the main roads flooded.

Heathway in Dagenham was among the main roads flooded. - Credit: Paula Bowers

Meanwhile, London Fire Brigade (LFB) says its 999 control room took more than 1,000 calls to flooding incidents across the capital.

These included people trapped in cars and homes, basement flooding and ceilings collapsing.

A car driving through floodwater in Bastable Avenue.

A car driving through floodwater in Bastable Avenue. - Credit: Supplied

Transport for London (TfL) said that the Movers Lane underpass on the A13 in Barking was "restricted" yesterday due to the water. 

Trains also stopped running on TfL Rail between Liverpool Street and Ilford following the downpour.

There are currently no major rail delays affecting east London services.

The flooding followed a yellow weather warning issued by The Met Office.

The Met Office is forecasting sunny spells with little rain for London this afternoon (June 26), with heavy, thundery showers developing across the southeast.

