News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Plant and wildlife artwork by primary pupils to decorate hoardings

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 7:00 AM July 13, 2021   
Your Marks Gate Competition Winners

Be First's Sadia Ur-Rehman; Rose Lane Primary headteacher Jacqui Barnard; Ianis Abel Patrascu, 11, with artwork The Apple Tree; Cllr Simon Perry; Mayed Binkhalid Altohur, 11, with artwork Padnall Poet-tree; deputy head Lara Marsh; and Cllr Sade Bright. - Credit: Melissa Page/BeFirst

Artwork by primary pupils, inspired by the plants and wildlife in Padnall Lake and the Marks Gate area, will adorn development site hoardings.

Children from Rose Lane Primary School took part in the Your Marks Gate art competition, which taught them about the area’s flora, fauna and wider history and heritage.

The competition, run by Barking and Dagenham Council’s regeneration organisation Be First, took place over a month and included all year groups across the school.

Rose Lane assistant deputy headteacher Lara Marsh said: “We launched the competition by dedicating a whole day to the study of the history of our local area and doing art workshops in connection with this.

“We were delighted with the take up from our students and, as a result of the enthusiasm about the launch day, we have introduced extra local history and geography study into our curriculum.

You may also want to watch:

“At Rose Lane, we are passionate about the creative arts and teach much of our wider curriculum through this medium, so the competition sat beautifully within this.

“It’s wonderful that our pupils have been able to use the creative arts to get in touch with their local cultural identity and be proud of their community.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Weapons and drugs seized after alleged group fight in Marks Gate
  2. 2 Barking Riverside residents' frustration at new station delay
  3. 3 No arrests made or victims found after reported Chadwell Heath 'fight'
  1. 4 New data shows steep spike in Covid cases across east London
  2. 5 Flooding, delays and storms: London issued yellow weather warning
  3. 6 Pictures: First customers through the doors as new Lidl opens
  4. 7 Valence Primary teachers to continue strike action
  5. 8 Barking continue preparations with Romford victory
  6. 9 Six-car crash shuts down section of A13 in Dagenham
  7. 10 Mum appeals for help to find son's 'prized possession' after he died in fatal Dagenham crash

Eleven pupils were presented prizes for their winning entries by councillors Sade Bright and Simon Perry last week.

Up to three winners were chosen from each key stage.

Be First is working with Barking organisation Studio 3 Arts and artist Elaine Tribley to incorporate all of the entries into a final digital artwork to be displayed on the hoardings for the Padnall Lake development site.

This aims to give the children and school a sense of pride and achievement for the impressive artworks created for the competition.

Be First community engagement coordinator Sadia Ur-Rehman said: “It’s been wonderful working with Rose Lane Primary School and its community on this competition.

“We had such fantastic entries to the competition; our judges had a challenging time whittling it down to the winners.

"Well done to everyone involved."

Visit https://yourcall.befirst.london/your-marks-gate to see all the winning entries.

Education
Environment
Arts & Culture
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The site of a proposed industrial, warehousing and trade counter development in Dagenham.

Planning and Development

Plans submitted for £50m industrial development in Dagenham

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A CGI aerial view of Abbey Quay in Barking.

Planning and Development

First look inside show home of 1,089-home Abbey Quay development

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
cars parked with tickets

People

Barking pensioners hit with £900 worth of parking fines

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Bowlers Angling in Dagenham closing down

Nostalgia

Well-known Barking and Dagenham shops that have closed in last decade

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon