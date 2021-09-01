Man injured in Dagenham crash
- Credit: Google
A man has been injured in the head and legs in a crash in Dagenham.
The Metropolitan Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and motorbike in Lodge Avenue at about 8.30am today (September 1).
A Met spokesperson said the man "has been taken to hospital, where he remains, and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening."
Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service, London Air Ambulance and London Fire Brigade.
The motorcyclist is a man in his 40s, according to the Met. A car believed to have been involved in the crash left the scene.
Lodge Avenue was closed in both directions while the emergency services dealt with the crash. There are no current warnings from Transport for London along the route.
Barking and Dagenham Council also warned motorists to avoid the route which links to the A13.
