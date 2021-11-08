News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Artwork by young people with 'powerful message' unveiled in Becontree

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:19 PM November 8, 2021
A group of people standing in front of a pink wall with blue graffiti-style writing.

Barking and Dagenham Youth Form members with Cllr Saima Ashraf at the unveiling of the artwork at the Woodward Road development in Becontree. - Credit: Andrew Baker

Artwork with a powerful message, designed by young people from Barking and Dagenham, has been decorated on the hoardings around a housing development in Becontree.

The message “bricks make houses - people make homes” is emblazoned across a stretch of hoardings at the Woodward Road development, where 56 homes are being built.

The artwork was designed and made by young people from the Barking and Dagenham (BAD) Youth Forum, with help from local artists Ben Martin and Griffi, alongside Studio 3 Arts.

BAD Youth Forum deputy chair Zubin Burley said: “I am proud to see our messages of both diversity and unity brought to light to be seen by all.

“I hope that this acts as an emblem to convey to the community that young people care and show interest for the future of our area.

“Through hours of planning, painting and of course rain, we collectively enjoyed the process and cannot wait to see these houses become homes.” 

The artwork is part of a wider project involving the Barking and Dagenham Council’s regeneration arm Be First, the Barking-based organisation Studio 3 Arts, schools, groups and artists. 

The project is creating a series of artworks to display on hoardings of development sites across the borough, including Gascoigne Estate and Padnall Lake, with designs that celebrate the history, heritage and future of the area.

Studio 3 Art senior creative producer Rosie Ross added: “Studio 3 Arts have a long-standing relationship making outstanding art with the people of Barking and Dagenham. 

“We are delighted to support the young people from the BAD forum. Their artwork makes a bold and confident statement that brightens up the local area."

Deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement, Cllr Saima Ashraf, met young people and artists at the Woodward Road site for the unveiling of their hoarding artwork.

She said: “This is such a powerful and poignant message as we celebrate 100 years of the Becontree Estate this year, a development which set the standard of homes for working people.

“And 100 years on we’re still delivering great homes for ordinary people in Barking and Dagenham."

Dagenham News

