Medical staff jump into the crowd to help a fan needing medical attention during the Emirates FA Cup first round match at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, Dagenham. - Credit: PA

A Dagenham & Redbridge supporter is recovering after suffering a fit an FA Cup match last night, the club has said.

Daggers' first round tie against League Two side Salford City at Victoria Road in Dagenham was briefly halted late in the match due to a medical emergency in the stands.

A supporter was treated by club medics and carried away on a stretcher before play resumed.

After the game, the club tweeted: “The supporter in question is in a stable condition after suffering a fit, and we would once again like to thank the Crowd Doctor and paramedics for their swift response.

“Everyone at Dagenham & Redbridge would like to wish the supporter a speedy recovery."

Midfielder Matt Robinson also tweeted well-wishes to the fan after the game, which the home side lost 1-0.

