D-day for plans to build more than 3500 homes at former Ford Stamping Plant

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:31 PM March 13, 2022
Updated: 4:42 PM March 13, 2022
Artist impression of Dagenham Green development

An artist impression of the Dagenham Green scheme, plans for which are set to go before Barking and Dagenham Council tomorrow night (March 14) - Credit: Peabody

Plans to build more than 3,500 homes at the site of the old Ford Dagenham stamping plant are to go before the council.

The proposal - fronted by Peabody and known as Dagenham Green - also features shops and restaurants; pedestrian and public transport connections; and land for a secondary school as part of a mixed-use development.

An application for outline planning permission - submitted to Barking and Dagenham Council in October 2021 - is scheduled to go before its planning committee tomorrow night (March 14).

A first round of consultation took place in March and April 2021, with a second following that summer.

The 3,502 homes proposed would represent 18 percent of the borough's housing target for the next ten years - set at 19,440 homes by the London Plan.

A minimum of 1,500 affordable homes are included as part of an agreement with the mayor of London's office, from which Peabody secured a £80million grant to acquire the 45-acre site.

Included in the proposal overview are representations - made by MP Jon Cruddas - relating to how the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Beam Park station may impact prospective developments in the area.

Watch the planning committee meeting from 7pm tomorrow via this link.

