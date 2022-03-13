D-day for plans to build more than 3500 homes at former Ford Stamping Plant
- Credit: Peabody
Plans to build more than 3,500 homes at the site of the old Ford Dagenham stamping plant are to go before the council.
The proposal - fronted by Peabody and known as Dagenham Green - also features shops and restaurants; pedestrian and public transport connections; and land for a secondary school as part of a mixed-use development.
An application for outline planning permission - submitted to Barking and Dagenham Council in October 2021 - is scheduled to go before its planning committee tomorrow night (March 14).
A first round of consultation took place in March and April 2021, with a second following that summer.
The 3,502 homes proposed would represent 18 percent of the borough's housing target for the next ten years - set at 19,440 homes by the London Plan.
A minimum of 1,500 affordable homes are included as part of an agreement with the mayor of London's office, from which Peabody secured a £80million grant to acquire the 45-acre site.
Included in the proposal overview are representations - made by MP Jon Cruddas - relating to how the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Beam Park station may impact prospective developments in the area.
Watch the planning committee meeting from 7pm tomorrow via this link.