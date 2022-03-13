An artist impression of the Dagenham Green scheme, plans for which are set to go before Barking and Dagenham Council tomorrow night (March 14) - Credit: Peabody

Plans to build more than 3,500 homes at the site of the old Ford Dagenham stamping plant are to go before the council.

The proposal - fronted by Peabody and known as Dagenham Green - also features shops and restaurants; pedestrian and public transport connections; and land for a secondary school as part of a mixed-use development.

An application for outline planning permission - submitted to Barking and Dagenham Council in October 2021 - is scheduled to go before its planning committee tomorrow night (March 14).

A first round of consultation took place in March and April 2021, with a second following that summer.

The 3,502 homes proposed would represent 18 percent of the borough's housing target for the next ten years - set at 19,440 homes by the London Plan.

A minimum of 1,500 affordable homes are included as part of an agreement with the mayor of London's office, from which Peabody secured a £80million grant to acquire the 45-acre site.

Included in the proposal overview are representations - made by MP Jon Cruddas - relating to how the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Beam Park station may impact prospective developments in the area.

Watch the planning committee meeting from 7pm tomorrow via this link.