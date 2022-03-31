Vishal Gohel, who was found dead in his flat in Bushey - Credit: Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit

Two women from Barking have pleaded not guilty to murdering a man who was found dead at his flat in Bushey in January.

A murder probe was launched after the body of Vishal Gohel was discovered to be unresponsive inside a property in Bushey High Street, Hertfordshire, on the night of January 23.

The 44-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Six people have since been charged with his murder - including three women from Barking.

Faith Hoppie, 21, of Blake Avenue in Upney, and 19-year-old Tianna Edwards-Hancock, of Fresh Wharf Road, Barking, appeared at St Albans Crown Court yesterday - March 30 - charged with Vishal's murder.

Both entered not guilty pleas and remain remanded in custody.

Four other defendants have been charged with murder: Georgia Bruce-Annan, 20, of Harts Lane in Barking; Brandon Browne, 21, of Rochester, Kent; Sakeen Gordon, 21, of Uxbridge Road in Ealing and Tervin Leslie, 21, of Hurst Street in Brixton.

They were not brought to court today; all four will enter their pleas at a hearing set for May 13.

A trial date has been provisionally set for June 27.